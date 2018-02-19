Monticello vs. Chicago Harlan in a 2A Supersectional game at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
2A Girls Supersectional: Monticello vs. Chicago Harlan
Monticello's Tatum McCall (20) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Zanna Myers (15) and Monticello's Tatum McCall (20) are consoled by Monticello's head coach towards the end of a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Emily Edmondson (11), Kalen Roy (23), Tatum McCall (20) and Zanna Myers (15) leave the floor following a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's fans give them a standing ovation in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Tatum McCall (20) and Harlan's Aquila Anderson (33) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Jayna Burger (44) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Zanna Myers (15) goes for a rebound against Harlan's Aquila Anderson (33) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Tatum McCall (20) splits Harlan's Teniel Robertson (2) and Daijahnay Winston (5) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Jayna Burger (44) trees to pass around Harlan's Illie Benton (10) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Jayna Burger (44) passes around Harlan's Aquila Anderson(33) and Illie Benton (10 ) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Emily Edmondson (11) and Zanna Myers (15) guard Harlan's Aquila Aanderson (33) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Emily Wilson (30) trees to keep the ball away from a Harlan player in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Zanna Myers (15) and Harlan's Kimeira Burks (3) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Cloe Clark (13) gets taken out by Harlan's Daijahnay Winston (5) in a Class 1A Supersectional at Pontiac High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
