Emergency personnel at the scene of a water rescue in the area between County Road 1700 North Road and Interstate 57 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
-
Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Cornbelt Fire Protection District dive team keep an eye on the water while responding to the scene of a water rescue in the area between County Road 1700 North Road and Interstate 57 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
-
Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Emergency personnel from Arrow Ambulance and St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District at the scene of a water rescue in the area between County Road 1700 North Road and Interstate 57 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
-
Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Firefighters from the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District clear debris from the flooded roadway at County Road 1700 North Road as water from the Salt Fork floods the area Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
-
Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A firefighter from the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District blocks the road as emergency personnel respond for a water rescue in the area between County Road 1700 North Road and Interstate 57 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
-
Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Floodwater from the Salt Fork surrounds mailboxes on Chateau Drive Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
-
Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Floodwater from the Salt Fork surrounds the area where a woman was spotted as emergency personnel respond for a water rescue in the area between County Road 1700 North Road and Interstate 57 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
-
Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Emergency personnel at the scene of a water rescue in the area between County Road 1700 North Road and Interstate 57 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.