Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Water Rescue north of St. Joseph
| Subscribe

Water Rescue north of St. Joseph

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 12:23pm | Stephen Haas

Emergency personnel at the scene of a water rescue in the area between County Road 1700 North Road and Interstate 57 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, north of St. Joseph.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.