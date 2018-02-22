Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Nathan Gunn directs and sings the lead in this production of Don Giovanni in the Tryon Festival Theatre, KCPA, opening Thursday, February 22, 2018.

