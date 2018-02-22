Nathan Gunn directs and sings the lead in this production of Don Giovanni in the Tryon Festival Theatre, KCPA, opening Thursday, February 22, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Donna Anna played by Anna Kristine Phillips and Don Ottavio played byAndrew Turner during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn, Commendatore played by Philip Phillips, and Leporello played by Jonathan Michael Cortez during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn and Leporello played by Jonathan Michael Cortez during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn, Zerlina played by Laura Schachner during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Zerlina played by Laura Schachner and Masetto played by Kevin Lucas during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn and Masetto played by Kevin Lucas during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn, and Commendatore played by Philip Phillips during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Zerlina played by Loucine Brigitte Topouzian and Masetto played by Xiaoyi Zha during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn and Leporello played by Dean Perry Moore, II during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Ottavio played by Ryan Bryce Johnson and Donna Anna played by Yunji Shim during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Ottavio played by Ryan Bryce Johnson and Donna Anna played by Yunji Shim during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Don Giovanni
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Don Giovanni played by Nathan Gunn and Leporello played by Dean Perry Moore, II during a rehearsal of "Don Giovanni" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.