UI Men's Basketball vs. Purdue 2018

Illini vs. Purdue in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Purdue's guard Nojel Eastern (20) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Dave Downey HOF inductee in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Orange Krush fans in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Purdue's forward Matt Haarms (32) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Orange Crush in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
During halftime in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) and Purdue's center Isaac Haas (44) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) and Purdue's forward Matt Haarms (32) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Purdue's forward Grady Eifert (24) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Halftime in NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) and Purdue's guard P.J. Thompson (11) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Purdue's guard Carsen Edwards (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to losing to Purdue in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Purdue's guard Carsen Edwards (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) and Purdue's forward Matt Haarms (32) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
L-R Hall of Fame inductees Darrin Fletcher, Tara Hurless and Justin Spring in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 22, 2018.
People walk into the game as anti-chief protesters line the walkway to the entrance to the State Farm Center before Thursday's game. Feb. 22, 2018.
A pro-Chief person (who wouldn't give me a name) chats with anti-Chiefer Eric Schacht, Champaign, as anti-chief protesters line the walkway tot the entrance to the State Farm Center before Thursday's game. Feb. 22, 2018.
People walk into the game as anti-chief protesters line the walkway to the entrance to the State Farm Center before Thursday's game. Feb. 22, 2018.
