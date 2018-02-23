Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, February 23, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
| Subscribe

HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon

Fri, 02/23/2018 - 7:36am | Robin Scholz

Danville Schlarman vs. Lebanon in a state semifinal  basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.