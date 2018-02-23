Danville Schlarman vs. Lebanon in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) heads up court with a steal in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) hug after winning a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) splits defenders in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) ties up a ball with Lebanon's Madison Schoenfeld (15) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) ties up a ball with Lebanon's Madison Schoenfeld (15) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) goes up to shoot in front of Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's fans in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman waves to their fans following a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) and Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) go aft a loose ball in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) drives past Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) tries to keep control of the ball in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Lebanon's Abigail Reinneck (14) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) is fouled by Lebanon's Kendra Bass (20) as she drives past Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) and Lebanon's Abigail Reinneck (14) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Lebanon's Madison Schoenfeld (15) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) goes between Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) and Lebanon's Krista Bass (12) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) goes up for a shot in front of Lebanon's Madison Schoenfeld (15) and Lebanon's Kendra Bass (20) in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) tress not to land on Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) as they go for a loose ball in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) tress not to land on Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) as they go for a loose ball in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) tress not to land on Lebanon's Emily Reinneck (11) as they go for a loose ball in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
-
HS 1A Girls State Semifinal: Schlarman vs. Lebanon
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) removes Anaya Peoples (5) hand from the ball as Lebanon's Madison Schoenfeld (15) holds on tight after the whistle was blown on a the call in a state semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.