IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Janiah Newell (#11) celebrates being named MVP with her teammates Saturday afternoon at Red Bird Arena. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (#11) looks for the open shot as Stockton's Megan Gille (#21) and Aspyn Stewart defend. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's McKaylee Allen holds on to the ball as she moves between Stockton defenders. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman Head Coach Keith Peoples. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Janiah (#11) runs the court in the second half against Stockton. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard drives the ball in the second half. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Destiny Dye (#32) puts up a shot in the first half. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Stockton's Katie Wright (left) passes the ball as Schlarman's Cece Damilano (#2) defends. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (left) keeps the ball from Stockton's Megan Gille and Katie Wright (#13). IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Anaya Peoples receives her State medal. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Cece Damilano gives a wave to fans after receiving her State medal. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Sydney Gouard celebrates a State Title. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Capria Brown (#4) puts up a shot in the second half. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (#3) looks to shoot under heavy pressure from Stockton. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman Head Coach Keith Peoples gives high-fives to his team after their victory over Stockton. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman Head Coach Keith Peoples receives his medal for winning the Class 1A Stare Championship. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman co-captians Destiny Dye (#32) and Anaya Peoples accept the first place State Trophy in Class 1A. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
DestinyDye is all smile after placing first in the Class 1A title game. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman basketball players stand arm in arm during the playing of the National Anthem. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Capria Brown (#4) powers past Stockton defender Tiana Timpe in the first half. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Capria Brown (#4) battles Stockton's Aspyn Stewart for a loose ball in the first half. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Capria Brown (#4) goes in for a lap up in the first half. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
-
Class 1A Championship Girl's Basketball:Schlarman vs Stockton
Photographer: Holly Hart
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (middle) is pursued down court by Stockton defenders. IHSA Girl's Class 1A State Championship Game, Danville Schlarman vs Stockton, Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Red Bird Arena in Normal.
