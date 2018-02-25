Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota

Sun, 02/25/2018 - 7:55pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75. 

