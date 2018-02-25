University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kennedy Cattenhead and her family take part in Senior Day. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Courtney Joens (#30) goes hard to the basket as Minnesota's Carlie Wagner (#33) defends. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (right) shoots as Minnesota's Jessie Edwards (#10) defends in the third quarter. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kennedy Cattenhead and her family take part in Senior Day. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senior Alli Ball waits with her family to be announced on Senior Day at State Farm Center. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Football Wide Receiver Mike Dudek takes in the action at State Farm Center as the Illini Women take on Minnesota. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Alex Wittinger (#35) goes strong to the basket as Minnesota's Jessie Edwards attempts the block in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Nancy Fahey has a word with an official Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center.University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini bench gets fired up as their team makes a run. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alli Ball drives the ball past Minnesota's Godiva Hubbard. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Senior, Alli Ball and her family pose for a photo with Head Coach Nancy Fahey. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead protects the ball from Minnesota defender Kenisha Bell (#23). University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice puts up a shot while pressured by Minnesota's Godiva Hubbard (#34). University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (#35) hooks the ball in as Minnesota's Jessie Edwards defends. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (right) passes the ball past Minnesota defender Destiny Pitts. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead powers between Minnesota defenders in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Petra Holesinska (left) and Cierra Rice go for a rebound in the second half. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
He'd Coach Nancy Fahey gives some directions to Alex Wittinger on the sideline Sunday afternoon. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (front) powers to the basket as Minnesota's Godiva Hubbard reaches for the ball. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
-
Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Minnesota, Sunday, February 25, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini fell to the Golden Gopher's 84-75.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.