A tour of the Illinois Traction Building on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in downtown Champaign. The brick building at 41 E. University Ave., built in 1913, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. Since 2000, it has been owned by Paul and Lynn Kane, whose salon, Kane and Co., has 6,000 square feet on the first floor.
Significant Structures: Illinois Traction Building
The Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
Paul Kane, owner, talks about renovations he has made to the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
Flooring were a closet had been at the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
An empty apartment at the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
A bathroom in a vault in one of the second floor apartments during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
Woodwork was all refinished at the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
An apartment living room during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
The view of University avenue from an apartment during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
The 20" thick exterior walls of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
An original back stairway during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
A original wood ransom on the third floor during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
Tile in a restroom on the third floor during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
A sealed up old entrance to steam tunnels in the basement during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
Stamped bricks in a basement wall during a tour of the Illinois Traction building in downtown Champaign on Friday, Feb.16, 2018.
