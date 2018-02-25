Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Significant Structures: Illinois Traction Building
Sun, 02/25/2018 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

A tour of the Illinois Traction Building on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in downtown Champaign. The brick building at 41 E. University Ave., built in 1913, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. Since 2000, it has been owned by Paul and Lynn Kane, whose salon, Kane and Co., has 6,000 square feet on the first floor.

