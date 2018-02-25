On The Town: Living History

The Countryside School Living History event in Champaign on January 31, 2018
5th grader, Staz Smith-Provezis, as Bill Gates during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
5th grader, Staz Smith-Provezis, as Bill Gates during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
5th grader, Staz Smith-Provezis, as Bill Gates during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
5th grader, Conrad Tichenor, portrays FDR during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
Bonnie Weaver portrays Irena Sendler during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
Bonnie Weaver portrays Irena Sendler during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
Bonnie Weaver portrays Irena Sendler during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
5th grade teacher, Grace Woodcock, encourages students during the Countryside School Living History Presentations.
Countryside 4th graders, Adelaide Kota (left) as Julia Child, and Will Miller as Benedict Arnold play out a scene in which they meet during the Countryside School Living History Presentations.
Countryside 4th graders, Adelaide Kota (left) as Julia Child, and Will Miller as Benedict Arnold play out a scene in which they meet during the Countryside School Living History Presentations.
Countryside School 5th grader, Fletcher Lash, speaks as Stephen Hawking during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Fletcher provided a brief autobiography of the famous physicist after researching his history.
5th grader Deven Galvez (left) dressed as FDR, and 4th grader Hannah Sparks dressed as Harriet Tubman greet parents and guests for Countryside School's Living History Presentations.
Countryside parent, Tara Lash, takes a picture of her son Fletcher's portrait of Stephen Hawking. Fletcher, along with other 4th and 5th graders, researched historic figures and portrayed them during the Living History Presentations in the school activity room.
Kristin Fedderson (left) Countryside School Director of Communications and Alumni Relations with parent Anita Ung at the school's Living History Presentations event.
Countryside School 4th grade teacher, Marci Kyung (left) with 5th grade teacher Grace Woodcock in the activity room before the Living History Presentations.
4th and 5th grade students wait their turn to portray historic figures during the Countryside School Living History Presentations.
5th grade student, Priya Haran channels Harriet Tubman during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
4th grade teacher Marci Kyung, talks to the audience before the presentations begin at Countryside School Living History event.
5th grader, Staz Smith-Provezis, as Bill Gates during the Countryside School Living History Presentations. Students researched historic figures, then presented their stories in the first person for the annual event.
Countryside School 5th grader, Sasha Goncalo, gets some assistance with her wig as she prepares to portray Leonardo da Vinci during the Living History presentations.
