Graduate Employees Organization on Strike

Hundreds of members and supporters of the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) gathered on the Quad for the first day of a strike.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization supporters listen to the strike rally on the Main Quad outside of Foellinger Auditorium Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters march around the Main Quad during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters picket outside of Altgeld Hall during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters picket outside of the Henry Administration Building during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Nick Goodell, a junior history and philosophy major from Washington, Ill., chalks one of the sidewalks on the Main Quad in support of the Graduate Employees Organization strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters picket outside of Lincoln Hall during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Concha, a rescue dog walking with Teresa Greppi, a Spanish literature and culture graduate student from Dyer, Ind., gets distracted by a whistle as Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters picket outside of the Foreign Languages Building during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters picket on the sidewalk between the English and Henry Administration buildings during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters listen to the strike rally on the Main Quad outside of Foellinger Auditorium Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Alex Mendez, a senior math major from Downers Grove, listens from the front doors of Foellinger Auditorium as the Graduate Employees Organization has a strike rally on the Main Quad Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. Mendez's Monday classes were unaffected by the strike, but one of his Tuesday classes was canceled.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"I definitely think they're doing the right thing," said Giovanna Lazzarini, a sophomore psychology and advertising major from Oak Brook, as the Graduate Employees Organization marches around the Main Quad Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. All four of Lazzarini's Monday classes were canceled.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters march around the Main Quad during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters picket outside of the Foreign Languages Building during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A note from a TA is seen on the door of an empty math classroom in Altgeld Hall Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Patrick Murray, a music graduate student from Toronto, pickets with the Graduate Employees Organization outside of the Henry Administration Building on the Main Quad Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Bruce Kovanen, assistant director of the undergraduate rhetoric program in the Center for Writing Studies, pickets with Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters outside of the English Building during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cassandra Osei, a history graduate student from Kansas City, Kan., pickets with other Graduate Employees Organization members and supporters outside of the English Building during a strike Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gus Wood, strike captain and co-president of the Graduate Employees Organization, holds the megaphone as Carol Ammons, Democratic state representative for the 103rd district, speaks at a GEO strike rally outside of Foellinger Auditorium on the Main Quad Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gus Wood, strike captain and co-president of the Graduate Employees Organization, speaks at a GEO strike rally outside of Foellinger Auditorium on the Main Quad Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
