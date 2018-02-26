Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, February 26, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Graduate Employees Organization on Strike
| Subscribe

Graduate Employees Organization on Strike

Mon, 02/26/2018 - 6:45pm | Stephen Haas

Hundreds of members and supporters of the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) gathered on the Quad for the first day of a strike.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.