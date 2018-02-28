Illinois vs. Iowa in the Big Ten tournament at Madison Square Gardens in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois coach Brad Underwood gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. Iowa defeated Illinois 96-87. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) tries to strip the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, as Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) grimaces as he passes with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) strips the ball from Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) and guard Aaron Jordan (23) watch. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) gets the ball from Illinois forward Leron Black, center, and Illinois guard Mark Smith, right, beneath Iowa's basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois forward Leron Black (12) tries to pass as Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey nearby, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends against Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. Iowa defeated Illinois 96-87. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois forward Leron Black (12) looks to pass the ball as Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois forward Leron Black (12) looks to pass the ball as Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) dunks as Illinois guards Da'Monte Williams (20) and Te'Jon Lucas (3) and forward Kipper Nichols (2) watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. Iowa defeated Illinois 96-87. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket during with Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) is consoled by an assistant coach after fouling out during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York.Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. Iowa defeated Illinois 96-87. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends against Illinois forward Leron Black (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots over Illinois forward Michael Finke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. Iowa defeated Illinois 96-87. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in New York. Iowa defeated Illinois 96-87. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Big Ten Tourney: UI vs. Iowa
Photographer: Kathy Willens
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends against Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), as Illinois forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) watches from the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
