Illinois Theatre: Twelfth Night
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Images from the Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 rehearsal of William Shakespeare's Twelth Night, directed by Matthew Arbour in the Colwell Playhouse of Krannert Center. The 11 performances open Thursday March 1, 2018.

