Illinois Theatre: Twelfth Night

Images from the Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 rehearsal of William Shakespeare's Twelth Night, directed by Matthew Arbour in the Colwell Playhouse of Krannert Center. The 11 performances open Thursday March 1, 2018.
Olivia played by Alexandra Smith., Sebastian played by Bryce Lunsky and Priest/Ensemble played by Nico Krauss during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Curio played by Robert Bradley. Orsino played by Christian Wilson and Valentine played by Joe Agase during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Feste played by Maya Prentiss and the hand of Malvolio played by Robert Gerard Anderson*during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
DSebastian played by Bryce Lunsky fights Sir Toby Belch played by Raffeal Sears* with Olivia played by Alexandra Smith, Fabian played by Kevin Blair and Sir Andrew Aguecheek played by Phillip-Andrew Monnett watch during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Malvolio played by Robert Gerard Anderson* during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Viola played by Ellen Magee and Orsino played by Christian Wilson during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Sir Andrew Aguecheek played by Phillip-Andrew Monnett, Sir Toby Belch played by Raffeal Sears*, and Maria played by Jessica Kadish during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Sebastian played by Bryce Lunsky during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Olivia played by Alexandra Smith and Viola played by Ellen Magee during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Sir Toby Belch played by Raffeal Sears* and Sir Andrew Aguecheek played by Phillip-Andrew Monnett during a rehearsal of Twelfth Night in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
