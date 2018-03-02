Class 2A Boys' Sectional Championship: Monticello vs BCC

IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship, Monticello vs Central Catholic, Friday, March 2, 2018 hosted by Maroa-Forsyth High School. The Saints defeated the Sages 56-34.
Monticello's Benton Singleton (right) puts up a shot in the first half against Central Catholic.
Monticello's Benton Singleton looks for a shot as he is pressured by Central Catholic's James Morris (#24) in the third quarter.
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (#14) powers his way to the baskets Central Catholic's Patrick Rahuba (#23) defends.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher looks to pass in the first half.
The Monticello fans look on in disappointment as the clock runs out and they lose to Central Catholic.
Monticello's Johnny Dawson.
Monticello's Devin Graham (#5) looks to more the ball under heavy pressure from the Central Catholic defense.
Monticello senior Calvin Fisher walks off the floor after a disappointing loss to Central Catholic.
Monticello Head Coach Kevin Roy and his team watch as Central Catholic receives the Sectional Championship plaque.
Monticello Head Coach Kevin Roy leaves the court at half time with his team down by 18 to Central Catholic.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (#11) moves the ball against Central Catholic.
Monticello senior Calvin Fisher (#12) reacts to his teams loss in the Class 2A Sectional Championship game.
