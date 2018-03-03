The Urbana Park District hosts Read Across America, Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Lincoln Square. 40 area businesses help over 1,000 local kids and their families celebrate reading.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Krista Schwarze of Mahomet with some page turning help from her daughter Vivian, 4 share a story about a moose with kids at Read Across America.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mike Yu-Chuan Shen a PhD student in Global Studies in Education at the University of Illinois reads the story of "Mulan" to kids and their families at Lincoln Square Mall Saturday morning, part of the Read Across America celebration.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Terri Fredrick and her daughter Aida, 5 celebrate Dr. Seuss at Read Across America.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Reagan Ericsson, 6 years old of Urbana studies a book on ballet at the Read Across America celebration.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Karin Amano shares her special story telling with kids and their families at Read Across America.
Photographer: Holly Hart
3 year old Hadley Reeley listens as Darren Taylor read a story for Read Across America.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dawn Blackman shares her story telling talents with kids and their families at the Read Across America celebration.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mike Yu-Chuan Shen a PhD student in Global Studies in Education at the University of Illinois reads the story of "Mulan" to kids and their families at Lincoln Square Mall Saturday morning, part of the Read Across America celebration.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Urbana Park District hosts Read Across America, Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Lincoln Square. 40 area businesses help over 1,000 local kids and their families celebrate reading.
Photographer: Holly Hart
7 year-old Aniya Randolph poses for a picture with the Cat in the Hat at Read Across America.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mama Edie Armstrong talks about bilingual storytelling with visitors of the Read Across America celebration.
Photographer: Holly Hart
3 year-old Charles Hopkins of Champaign gets interactive with some Play-Do at Read Across America.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Krista Schwarze of the Mahomet Rotary Club shares her love of reading with kids and their families at Read Across America.
