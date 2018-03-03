Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Read Across America
Sat, 03/03/2018 - 4:32pm | Holly Hart

The Urbana Park District hosts Read Across America, Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Lincoln Square. 40 area businesses help over 1,000 local kids and their families celebrate reading. 

