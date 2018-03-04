The 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts event in Champaign on February 23, 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Hilary Pope (left) and Stacey Gross at the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Darth Vader arrives to the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts event.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Janet Soesbe (left), Amy Mente (center), and Megan Wolf greeted guests at the check-in table for the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Artists Dana Oberman (left) and Faith Gabel discuss some of the art for sale during the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Some of 40 North board members gather for a photo in front of the art sale at the organization's Untitled Invasion of the Arts. From the left are Chris Schaede, Liz McMillan, Jan Troutt, and John Holton.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jacob Roth (left), Anne Lukeman, and Chris Lukeman from the Adventures in Time and Space pose for a photo outside of the 15 minute escape room set up at the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts fundraiser at the Orpheum Children's Museum.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Ralph and Jenny Roether at the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Event committee member Chelsea Norton checks out some of the art for sale during the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts event committee member, Ryan Reid fabricated a clever space helmet for the event.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zoe Stinson (left) and Rich Bosch inspect silent auction items during the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Anna Troutt and Ian Fisher volunteered at the Light Brite installation during the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Casey Smith, a member of Team Space Cadet, works on solving part of the puzzle during a 15 minute escape room at the 40 North 2018 Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Event Chair, Terri Reifsteck (center) poses with two of the event committee members, Josh Laskowski and Carol Timms in front of the Art Bot at the entrance to 40 North's Untitled Invasion of the Arts.
