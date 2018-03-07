Dilynn Wilson Therapy

Dilynn Wilson, 8, works with therapist Jessica Ray at ATI physical therapy in Tuscola on Monday, March 5, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dilynn Wilson, 8, shows the strain of exercises for her legs and hips and she works with therapist Jessica Ray at ATI physical therapy in Tuscola on Monday, March 5, 2018.
Dilynn Wilson, 8, stretches to touch the cone wither her foot while being held by therapist Jessica Ray at ATI physical therapy in Tuscola on Monday, March 5, 2018.
Dilynn(cq) Wilson, 8, exercises for her legs and hips and she works with therapist Jessica Ray at ATI physical therapy in Tuscola on Monday, March 5, 2018.
Dilynn Wilson, 8, with therapist Jessica Ray at ATI physical therapy in Tuscola on Monday, March 5, 2018.
Dilynn Wilson, 8, walks with therapist Jessica Ray at ATI physical therapy in Tuscola on Monday, March 5, 2018.
