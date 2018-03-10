2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jamil Wilson (#22) is fouled by Parkland's Myles Simmons on his way to the basket in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Lavelle Smith (#32) is fouled by Parkland's Dirk Jordan in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Parkland's Marcus Latham (#10) goes up for a shot under heavy pressure from danville defenders. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach DaJuan Gouard on the sideline. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Parkland's Jordache Mavunga (#22) gets heavy pressure from Danville defenders in the first half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jayvon Landon (left) shoots over Parkland's Devonte Daniels (#24) in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Parkland bench reacts as their team makes a run in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's bench support their teammates during the first half against Parkland. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Parkland's Isaiah Curry goes hard to the basket as Danville's Jayvon Landon (left) attempts to block. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach DaJuan Gouard reacts on the sideline. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Evan Lowden (right) looks to shoot around Parkland's Marcus Latham. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jamil Wilson (#22) keeps the ball out in front of Parkland defender Marcus Latham. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jamil Wilson. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
-
Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Evan Lowden (right) keeps the ball from Parkland's Marcus Latham in the first half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.