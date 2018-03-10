Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Semi-Final Men's Basketball:DACC vs Parkland
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 7:47pm | Holly Hart

2018 Region 24 Division II Men's Basketball semi-final: Danville Area Community College vs Parkland College, Saturday, March 10, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. Danville won 78-70. 

