UI Spring Football 2018

University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Cam Thomas (#10) hands off to Jakari Norwood during practice Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kendall Smith gets excited about spring football Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Lovie Smith surveys the situation during the first spring practice. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Cam Thomas (#10) practices handing the ball off tduring practice Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wide Receiver Mike Dudek makes a catch during practice. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Passing Game Coordinator/Safeties Coach Gill Byrd in his first practice with Illinois. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wide Receiver Sam Mays. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Passing Game Coordinator/Safeties Coach Gill Byrd in his first practice with Illinois. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Cam Thomas stretches during warm-ups. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Quarterback Cam Thomas. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Zac Holman works during a drill in the first spring practice of the season. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wide Receiver Keith Jones makes a catch during practice. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Running Back Christian Bobak. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Running Back Ra'Von Bonner takes a hand off from Quarterback Charlie Reinkemeyer during practice. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wide Receiver Carmoni Green. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Lovie Smith checks out things at the first spring practice. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Defensive Back Bennett Williams runs a drill during practice. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Wide Receiver Justice Williams. University of Illinois Spring Football 2018, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.