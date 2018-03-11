2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach DaJuan Gouard celebrates his teams 2018 Region 24 Division II Title. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jordan Gary (right) breaks to the basket as John Wood's Aziz Fadika (left) and Cory Miller, Jr. (middle) defend. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jamil Wilson (right) works the ball around John Wood defenders in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Lavelle Smith reacts to being called for a foul in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jamil Wilson (left) powers past John Wood defenders headed to the basket. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Tyler Toopes (right) passes the ball past John Wood's Eric Easter in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Head Coach DaJuan Gouard keeps a close watch on his team from the sideline. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Lavelle Smith goes to the basket in the second half vs John Wood. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Evan Lowden (left) powers past John Wood defender Jonny Dahl in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville Lavelle Smith (#32) shoots over John Wood's Cory Miller, Jr. in the second half. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jamil Wilson (front) celebrates being named to the All Tournament Team. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tyler Toopes poses with the Region 24 Title plaque. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Jamil Wilson is all smiles as he cuts down a piece of basket. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
-
Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Evan Lowden cuts down a piece of the net after Danville defeated John Wood for the Region 24 Title. 2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.