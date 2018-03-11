Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Region 24 Tournament Day 3
Sun, 03/11/2018 - 6:21pm | Holly Hart

2018 Region 24 Division II Championship Title game featuring Danville Area Community College and John Wood College, Sunday, March 11, 2018, hosted by Danville Area Community College. DACC won 54-48 to advance to the NJCAA II Men's Basketball Tournament March 20-24, 2018.

