The United Way of Champaign County's 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration Thursday, February 22 at the iHotel Conference Center in Champaign.
United Way Annual Meeting 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration event in Champaign on February 22, 2018
United Way outgoing Board Chair, Randy Green, starts the meeting during the organization's 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration event in Champaign.
Jonathan Woods pulls up a website on his phone. Guests were encouraged to take time to vote via their devices for their favorite basketball coach (Brad Underwood) for the Infinity Timeout. The winning coach receives $100,000 donation to his charitable cause.
Charles Burton of Don Moyer Boy's and Girl's Club with Ray Pratt at the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration.
Awards await presentation to their recipients at the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration.
United Way of Champaign County President and CEO, Sue Gray (center) with board members Barb Wilson and Scott Williamson.
Emerging Community Leaders get together for a photo at the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration. Standing (form the left) are Cynthia Bruno, Trevor Taylor, Kyle Wetters, Bryan Snodgrass, and Colin DeCair. Seated are Laura Harris, Hannah Habeeb, and Marie Polk.
Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum arrives to the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration.
Christie Clinic was recognized for achieving the Million Dollar Circle of Caring at the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration. Representing Christie were (from the left) Katie Lienhart, Gina Romine, Kaley Baker, Jason Hirsbrunner, Anni McClellan, Tara Hafner, Jennifer Wenzel, and Jenna Koss.
Three representatives from Christie Clinic show off the Million Dollar Circle of Caring recognition at the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration. From the left are Jason Hirsbrunner, Anni McClellan\ and Jenna Koss.
Beth Auterman (right) transitioned to the new United Way of Champaign County Board Chair, taking over for Randy Green (left) at the organization's 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration.
Representing Northwestern Mutual were (from left) Kelly McClure, Carrie Eisenmenger, Donald Armstrong, Suzi Armstrong, and Kristen Bosch. Northwestern Mutual received the Spirit of Caring award at the United Way of Champaign County 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration.
Campaign Chairs Jim Turpin and Jayne DeLuce stand for a photo during the United Way of Champaign County's 94th Annual Meeting and Celebration. Turpin also received the individual Spirit of Caring award at the event.
