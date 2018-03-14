HS Softball: Fisher vs. St. Thomas More

Fisher vs. St. Thomas More in a prep softball game at Fisher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Fisher's Taylor May(9) in a prep softball game at Fisher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Lauren Banke(21) dives for the ball in a prep softball game at Fisher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Maeve Kirby (4) pitches in a prep softball game at Fisher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Fisher's Allie Jacobs(12) pitches in a prep softball game at Fisher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Fisher's head coach, Ken Ingold, in a prep softball game at Fisher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
St. Thomas More's head coach talks to his team in a prep softball game at Fisher on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
