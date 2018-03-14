Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

March 14 Student Walkout
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:22am | Stephen Haas

Students around the area participated in nationwide walkouts Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to advocate for gun control legislation one month after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people lost their lives.

