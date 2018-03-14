March 14 Student Walkout

Students around the area participated in nationwide walkouts Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to advocate for gun control legislation one month after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people lost their lives.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central High School senior Symone Howell, 17, speaks to fellow students as they gather outside of the school during a student walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Students from Central High School gather outside of the school during a student walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Community members hold signs to support Central High School students during their 17-minute walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Students from Central High School hold a banner with the names of the victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting as they gather outside of the school during a student walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students around the area and across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Martha Mills, left, of Champaign, stands along University Avenue with other community members to support Central High School students during their 17-minute walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central High School senior Arnold Brown, 18, bows his head during a moment of silence with fellow students as they gather outside of the school during a student walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central High School senior Taylor Campbell, 18, speaks outside of the school during a student walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central High School Principal Joe Williams asks a man to leave as he reads out loud from a children's book while standing in the middle of students participating in a walkout outside of the school Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. School administrators and officers from the Champaign Police Department eventually persuaded the man to leave.
Photographer: Mike Heiniger
Mike Heiniger/ For The News-Gazette
Students from Monticello High School gather in the school's cafeteria Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students return to the school after taking part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students hold signs with victim's names as they stand in silence while taking part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students hold signs as they stand in silence while taking part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students hold signs as they stand in silence while taking part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students stand in silence while taking part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students stream out of the school to take part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students stream out of the school to take part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students stream out of the school to take part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana High School students stream out of the school to take part in walkout on Wednesday March 14, 2018.
Photographer: Christine Walsh
Freshman Aubrey Whalen was the only Unity High School student who walked out this morning.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central High School sophomore Ashanti Adams, 16, participates with fellow students as they gather outside of the school during a student walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Champaign. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
