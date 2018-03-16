HS Softball: Monticello vs. ALAH

Monticello vs. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's Kaleena Davis (7) slides safely home as Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Kirsten Corum (14) goes for the ball in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's head coach Christine Dickerson in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Taylor Powell (2) goes for the tag on Monticello's Skyler Frye (22) but dropped the ball at third base in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
A Monticello fan blocks the wind as he watches in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's Addison Wichus (14) in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Taylor Powell (2) prepares to tag Monticello's Addison Wichus (14) in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's Delaney Hilderbrandt (10) in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's outfielders go for the ball in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's Miranda Fogal (11) in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's head coach in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Makenzie Brown (10) reacts to striking out as Monticello's Brittany Jones (18) returns the ball to the pitcher in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's Brittany Jones (18) cheers from the dugout in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's Miranda Fogal (11) pitches in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Taylor Powell (2) heads to second base as Monticello's Hannah Oberheim (15) covers first base in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Taylor Powell (2) gets to second base as Monticello's Caitlyn Kesler (4) tries for the tag in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Taylor Powell (2) pitches in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Monticello's Skyler Frye (22) leads off first base behind Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Molly Day (17) in a prep softball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 16, 2018.
