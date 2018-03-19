Faces of Spring baseball 2018. In March, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits.
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Austin Biehl_Mahomet Seymour 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dalton Hoel_Tuscola 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Austin Biehl_Mahomet Seymour 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Skylar Bolton_Oakwood 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Skylar Bolton_Oakwood 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Wyatt Boyer_Salt Fork 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Wyatt Boyer_Salt Fork 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kotah Broeker_Salt Fork 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kotah Broeker_Salt Fork 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Rance Bryant_Schlarman 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Rance Bryant_Schlarman 05, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Trey Bryant_Westville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Trey Bryant_Westville 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Andy Bunton_Danville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Andy Bunton_Danville 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cade Hettmansberger_Judah 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cade Hettmansberger_Judah 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Austin Cain_SJO 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Austin Cain_SJO 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Ian Calhoun_Cerro Gordo Bement 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Ian Calhoun_Cerro Gordo Bement 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cole Carnahan_Schlarman 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cole Carnahan_Schlarman 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mitch Carr_Monticello 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mitch Carr_Monticello 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Gavin Chew_Salt Fork 05, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Gavin Chew_Salt Fork 06, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Brooks Coetzee_Mahomet Seymour 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Brooks Coetzee_Mahomet Seymour 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Levi Coffey_Urbana 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Levi Coffey_Urbana 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cole Hettmansberger_Judah 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cole Hettmansberger_Judah 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jaxson Coplea_PBL 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dalton Dalbey_Westville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dalton Dalbey_Westville 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Will Dooley_Le Roy 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Will Dooley_Le Roy 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jaden Downs_Watseka 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jaden Downs_Watseka 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sam Duggins_Blue Ridge 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sam Duggins_Blue Ridge 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Andrew Erickson_Tuscola 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Andrew Erickson_Tuscola 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jon Fisher_Unity 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jon Fisher_Unity 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Johnathan Frerichs_Ridgeview 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Johnathan Frerichs_Ridgeview 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jeremy Gallivan_Unity 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jeremy Gallivan_Unity 05, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Justin Givens_Ridgeview 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Justin Givens_Ridgeview 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Corey Hall_Centennial 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Corey Hall_Centennial 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zak Hartleb_Champaign Central 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zak Hartleb_Champaign Central 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Chris Hess_Fisher 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Chris Hess_Fisher 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cole and Cade Hettmansberger_Judah 00, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mac Hickman_Clinton 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mac Hickman_Clinton 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Stipp_Danville 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dalton Hoel_Tuscola 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jacob Holoch_Le Roy 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jacob Holoch_Le Roy 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dane Houser_Blue Ridge 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dane Houser_Blue Ridge 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Reese Inman_Watseka 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Reese Inman_Watseka 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Luke Jones_Rantoul 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Luke Jones_Rantoul 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Noah Jordan_BHRA 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Noah Jordan_BHRA 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Evan Jordan_Centennial 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Evan Jordan_Centennial 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Garrett Latoz_GRF 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Garrett Latoz_GRF 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Ben McClure_PBL 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Michael Miller_Arthur Okaw Christian 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Michael Miller_Arthur Okaw Christian 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Myles Roberts_Arcola 001, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Myles Roberts_Arcola 003, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jacob Neill_Tri County 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Matthew Nunamaker_Ridgeview 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Matthew Nunamaker_Ridgeview 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dawson Purvis_Fisher 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dawson Purvis_Fisher 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alexis Ramirez_Iroquois West 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alexis Ramirez_Iroquois West 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Shawn Reardon_Armstrong Potomac 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Shawn Reardon_Armstrong Potomac 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Noah Reinhart_Heritage 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Noah Reinhart_Heritage 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4,
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cody Richardson_Tri County 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cody Richardson_Tri County 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cam Robinson_Champaign Central 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cam Robinson_Champaign Central 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Gage Romack_Salt Fork 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Gage Romack_Salt Fork 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Austin Saathoff_Iroquois West 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Austin Saathoff_Iroquois West 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Thomas Savage_BHRA 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Thomas Savage_BHRA 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Waylon Schlabach_ALAH 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Waylon Schlabach_ALAH 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jesse Schlueter_SJO 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jesse Schlueter_SJO 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nick Schurter_STM 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nick Schurter_STM 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Derrick Shettler_Arthur Okaw 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Derrick Shettler_Arthur Okaw 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jordan Smith_Urbana 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jordan Smith_Urbana 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Logan Spicer_Danville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Logan Spicer_Danville 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Stipp_Danville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nick Tabor_GCMS 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nick Tabor_GCMS 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Marcus Vanausdoll_ALAH 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Marcus Vanausdoll_ALAH 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nick Vaughn_Arcola 009, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nick Vaughn_Arcola 010, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Chase Vinson_Oakwood 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Chase Vinson_Oakwood 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Wade_Clinton 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Wade_Clinton 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Tyler Walker_GCMS 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Tyler Walker_GCMS 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Walters_STM 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Walters_STM 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kyle Webster_GRF 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kyle Webster_GRF 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jeffery Wileaver_Monticello 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jeffery Wileaver_Monticello 05, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Baseball
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Tim Winters_Cerro Gordo Bement 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
