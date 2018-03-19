Faces of Spring boys tennis 2018. In March, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits.
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Wade Baillon_STM 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Paul DAngelo_Uni 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Paul DAngelo_Uni 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Hans dee_Centennial 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Hans dee_Centennial 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jakob Arend_Urbana 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jakob Arend_Urbana 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sam Li_Uni 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sam Li_Uni 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alex Mertens_Champaign Central 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alex Mertens_Champaign Central 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
KJ Munroe_Champaign Central 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
KJ Munroe_Champaign Central 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sam Arend_Urbana 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sam Arend_Urbana 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Sellett_STM 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Sellett_STM 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Bradlee Sexton_Danville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Tennis
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Bradlee Sexton_Danville 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.