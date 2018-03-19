Faces of Spring boys track 2018. In March, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits.
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jack Aubry_STM 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jack Aubry_STM 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Garrett Bachtold_PBL 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Riley Baker_SJO 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kai Baumgartner_Champaign Central 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Josh Bergia_Judah 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Josh Bergia_Judah 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Caleb Bleich_GCMS 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jaren Brandon_BHRA 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jaren Brandon_BHRA 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Max Branigan_Salt Fork 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Max Branigan_Salt Fork 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Luke Brewer_Cerro Gordo Bement 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Luke Brewer_Cerro Gordo Bement 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alex Brock_Ridgeview 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alex Brock_Ridgeview 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dalton Burk_Fisher 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dalton Burk_Fisher 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Devin Burton_Blue Ridge 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Devin Burton_Blue Ridge 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kaden Canales_Uni 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Antonio Carrion_Oakwood 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Antonio Carrion_Oakwood 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mario Cortez_Arcola 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mario Cortez_Arcola 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sincere Davis_Danville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sincere Davis_Danville 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zach Dixon_Centennial 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zach Dixon_Centennial 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jacob Donaldson_Ridgeview 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nate Gilbert_Villa Grove 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cameron Helka_Oakwood 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Cameron Helka_Oakwood 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alex Helmuth_Monticello 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alex Helmuth_Monticello 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
John Hill_Tuscola 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Trey Houmes_Hoopeston 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Trey Houmes_Hoopeston 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Arron Jackson_GRF 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Arron Jackson_GRF 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dawson Kaiser_Unity 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Dawson Kaiser_Unity 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Bobby Kapolnek_STM 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Bobby Kapolnek_STM 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Travis Lappin_BHRA 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Travis Lappin_BHRA 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Lucas Lieb_Monticello 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Isandro Malik_Uni 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Thomas MacDonald_Iroquois West 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Thomas MacDonald_Iroquois West 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Steven Migut_Unity 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Steven Migut_Unity 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Rashid Moffett_Rantoul 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Rashid Moffett_Rantoul 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mitchel Morrow_Blue Ridge 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mitchel Morrow_Blue Ridge 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jared Motley_Rantoul 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Isaac Noteboom_Judah 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Isaac Noteboom_Judah 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
KJulyon Patton_Fisher 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
KJulyon Patton_Fisher 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Adam Phillips_LeRoy 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Adam Phillips_LeRoy 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
CJ Picazo_Tuscola 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zab Pliura_LeRoy 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zab Pliura_LeRoy 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Connor Price_Iroquois West 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Connor Price_Iroquois West 06, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Gavin Raines_Blue Ridge 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Trevor Reberger_Villa Grove 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Jake Rich_PBL 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Tyler Ricks_GCMS 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Eldrick Surheyao_Centennial 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Bob Weaver_GRF 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Bob Weaver_GRF 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kobe Wells_Alah 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kobe Wells_Alah 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Quemarii Williams_Danville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Quemarii Williams_Danville 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Caine Wilson_Salt Fork 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Will Wittmer_Cerro Gordo Bement 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Will Wittmer_Cerro Gordo Bement 05, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Boys Track
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Wyatt Wolfersberger_SJO 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.