Faces of Spring girls soccer 2018. In March, some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits.
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Emma Blomberg_STM 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Emma Blomberg_STM 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Beth Born_Champaign Central 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Beth Born_Champaign Central 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Hallie Clark_Monticello 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Hallie Clark_Monticello 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kathryn Dullerud_Uni 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kathryn Dullerud_Uni 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Lauren Ellis_Danville 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sarah Hohenstein_Mahomet Seymour 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sarah Hohenstein_Mahomet Seymour 06, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Casey Lavin_Centennial 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Casey Lavin_Centennial 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Saahithi Maturi_Uni 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Saahithi Maturi_Uni 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kailey McQueen_Urbana 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Kailey McQueen_Urbana 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Michelle Miller_Judah 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Michelle Miller_Judah 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
America Moreno Duran_Urbana 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
America Moreno Duran_Urbana 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sarah Perkinson_Judah 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Sarah Perkinson_Judah 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Drew Potts_Monticello 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Drew Potts_Monticello 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Grace Redden_Champaign Central 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Grace Redden_Champaign Central 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Izzy Schmitt_STM 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Izzy Schmitt_STM 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Melissa Singleton_Mahomet Seymour 02, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Melissa Singleton_Mahomet Seymour 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Emma Towne_Danville 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Emma Towne_Danville 03, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mary Woods_Centennial 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
Faces of Spring 2018: Girls Soccer
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Mary Woods_Centennial 04, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.