Election Primary 2018

Photos from Tuesday's primary election in Champaign County. March 20, 2018.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Republican candidate for attorney general Erika Harold takes her ballot from election judge Diana Reynolds at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on Philo Road in Urbana on Tuesday March 20, 2018.
(other election judge is Gary Scaff)
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Republican candidate for attorney general Erika Harold inserts her ballot in a tabulator as election judge Cheryl VanNess looks on at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on Philo Road in Urbana on Tuesday March 20, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
County Board member Alicia Beck has almost the who room to herself as she checks out returns the old fashioned way, on paper Brookens Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cars from various precincts drive through to drop off voting machines at the Champaign County Election Supply building in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Volunteer Ron Bell, Philo, carries in voting supplies as cars from various precincts drive through to drop off voting machines at the Champaign County Election Supply building in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
County Clerk employee Brent Frye reruns ballots from the St. Joe 2 precinct after the card recording votes in the voting machine failed. At the Champaign County Election Supply building in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
County Clerk's office Technical Specialist Mark Hesse is the sole person to feed all of the cards from the voting machines into the system where they are tabulated. At the Champaign County Election Supply building in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign County sheriff candidate Allen Jones laughs with current sheriff Dan Walsh as they finds out Jones has 79% of the vote while checking out returns at Attie's at Stone Creek in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
-
Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten sits at his computer in his nearly empty office as he waits for returns at the Brookens Center in in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
-
Champaign County sheriff candidate Allen Jones, right, checks results with Circuit Judge Roger Webber at Attie's at Stone Creek in Urbana on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.