Monticello vs. Westville in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
HS Baseball: Monticello vs. Westville
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (33) leads off of second base as Westville's Dalton Dalbey (28) watches in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Alec Schaumburg (10) in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Mitch Carr (18) gets back to first as Westville's Trent Maxwell (11) waits for the throw in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Dalton Dalbey (28) waits on a fly ball in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Jeffery Wileaver (31) pitches in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Chase Rippon (21) leads off first base in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Cyrus Dougherty (2) leads of fist base with Monticello's Cam Wittig (40) in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Asher Bradd (21) eyes the pitch in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Cam Wittig (40) gets home safely in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (3) bats in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Dalton Dalbey (28) bats in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Trey Bryant (3) bats in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Alex Marquardt (4) catches a fly ball in center field in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Mitch Carr (18) catches a fly ball in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Mitch Carr (18) gets under the ball in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's players talk with their head coach in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Brock Wade (25) pitches in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's fans try to keep warm in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Alex Marquardt (4) catches a fly ball in center field in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Cam Wittig (40) gets a face full of dust as he slides safely back to first base in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Dalton Rolinitis (7) gets a fly ball in center field in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Mitch Carr (18) and Monticello's Asher Bradd (21) collide as they try to get a fly ball in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Alec Schaumburg (10) in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westville's Trey Bryant (3) watches his pitch in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (3) talks with his head coach in a prep baseball game at Monticello High School on Friday, March 23, 2018.
