Countryside Gala

Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Countryside School's Head of School, Stephanie Harman addresses the guests at the 25th Anniversary Gala and Prom.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Countryside School's longest serving teacher, Stacy Kirby (center), is flanked by alumni Kyle Garton-Gundling (left) and Devin Richardson. Ms. Kirby has been teaching at the school for 24 of its 25 years.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
A weekend with the Countryside School mascot, along with dinner at a local restaurant, was among the silent auction packages available during the school's 25th Anniversary Gala and Prom. Proceeds from the event support the new gymnasium and performing arts center.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Countryside alumnus, Ryan Mondak, plays guitar in the jazz combo entertaining guests during the school's 25th Anniversary Gala and Prom.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Retired Countryside teacher, alumni parent, and board member Kathy Eckstein and Jim Eckstein at the school's 25th Anniversary Gala and Prom.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Members of the Countryside School 25th Anniversary Gala and Prom event committee pose for a photo. In the front row from the left are Stephanie Harman (Head of School), Ekta Garg, Krystal Young (board member), Maya Payne (teacher), and Christa King. In the back row are Stasia Siena, Whitney Scifres, Sarah Fourez, Staci Provezis (board member), and Aubrie Williams.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
A group of former Countryside teachers at the school's Anniversary Gala and Prom.
From the left are Donna Battershell, Chris Lukeman, Kathy Eckstein, and Kim File.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Alumni parents and former board members gather for a photo at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom. From the left are Jeff Brown, Earle Heffley, David Donnini, Mark Laufenberg
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Brett Feddersen and Countryside School's Director of Communications and Alumni Relations, Kristin Feddersen, pose for a photo at the selfie station during the 25th Anniversary Gala and Prom.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Meher (left) and Vikram Luthar at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom. Vikram Luthar is a former member of the Countryside School board.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Countryside School Anniversary Gala and Prom event in Champaign on February 24, 2018.
Jerold and Stasia Siena pose for a prom photo during the Countryside School's 25th Anniversary Gala and Prom.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.