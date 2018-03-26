Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Girl's Soccer: STM vs. Chillicothe IVC
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 3:02pm | Robin Scholz

St. Thomas More vs. Chillicothe IVC in a prep soccer game at Judah Christian's Field of Dreams on Monday, March 26, 2018.

