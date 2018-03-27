2017 Farm Leader Banquet

The 2017 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, right, woth News-Gazette's Jim Rossow at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
Noah Schroeder, left, and Jeff Gaithamer at the 2017 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
News-Gazette Media's John Reed chats with Greg Knott at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
Ed & Carol Scharlau chat with News-Gazette Media's Tracy Nally at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
News-Gazette Media's John Reed and Bruce Hatfield at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2011 Farm Leader of the Year, Dale Stierwalt and his wife Virginia at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
Susan Schroeder, wife of 2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
The Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder gets a hug from a well wisher at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder,left, chats with Larry Dallas at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, right, chats with Greg Knott at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, right, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder greets people at the door at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, right, greets Jane and Ivan Sherburn at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, left, and 1983 Farm Leader of the Year Charles Ehler at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, right, and 1993 Farm Leader of the Year Lee Eichhorst at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
-
2017 Farm Leader of the Year, Jon Schroeder, right, and 1993 Farm Leader of the Year Lee Eichhorst at the Farm Leader banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 27, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.