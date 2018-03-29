Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, March 29, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Illinois Theatre: Barbecue
| Subscribe

Illinois Theatre: Barbecue

Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

From the Marcdh 27, 2018 rehearsal of Robert Harper's "Barbeque" directed by Chuck Smith in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center. Performances from March 29 to April 7.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.