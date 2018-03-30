Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, March 31, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Weird Al at the Virginia
| Subscribe

Weird Al at the Virginia

Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:29pm | Stephen Haas

Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his 'Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour' on Friday, March 30, 2018, at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign.

Sections (3):News, Local, Living

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.