Weird Al at the Virginia

Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his 'Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour' on Friday, March 30, 2018, at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Weird Al Yankovic performs to a sold-out crowd during a stop on his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" at the Virginia Theatre Friday, March 30, 2018, in Champaign.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.