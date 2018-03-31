Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Eggstravaganza 2018
Sat, 03/31/2018 - 12:50pm | Holly Hart

Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District. 

