Eggstravaganza 2018

Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
4 year-old Ruichen Rao of Champaign eagerly opens up his Easter Eggs to find what goodies are inside. Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
3 year-old Ava Crews of Bloomington, formally of Champaign samples ones of the goodies she found in her Easter egg Saturday morning at West Side Park. Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Isaac Carr, 3 years old of Champaign gives a big hug to the Easter Bunny, Saturday morning at West Side Park. Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
5 year-old Elijah Bradley of Champaign delights in the treasures he found in his Easter Eggs Saturday morning at West Side Park. Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
5 year old Mateo Ruiz get acquainted with the Easter Bunny Saturday morning at West Side Park. Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
3 year-old Ava Crews of Bloomington, formally of Champaign gathers Easter eggs Saturday morning at West Side Park. Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
5 year-old Lorenz Brown of Champaign gets his picture with the easter Bunny, Saturday at west Side Park. Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Eggstravaganza, thousands of eggs for children to hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at West Side Park in Champaign. Hosted by the Champaign Park District.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.