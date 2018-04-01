A closer look at Clarence

A tour of the Ford County town of Clarence, home of bombing suspect Michael Hari.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The main street through Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Hope O'Neill talks about how her children have reacted to the FBI finding and detonating bombs on her property at her home in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The building that housed Hari's companies, Crisis Resolution Security Services INC (CRSS), and Equicert, a business that provides services to horse-powered farms. In Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The muddy path to Michael Hari's property in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Flags displayed in the windows of two houses across the street from Annette Nicholson's home in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Bravo, one of two dogs in unkempt kennels on Michael Hari's property in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018. An unopened bag of dog food sat nearby, but as far as a woman who lives next door knows, no one has been there to feed them.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Buildings on Michael Hari's property in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
One of two cases the FBI found containing bombs and bomb-making supplies in the shed on the O'Neill property in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The building that housed Hari's companies, Crisis Resolution Security Services INC (CRSS) and Equicert, a business that provides services to horse-powered farms. in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The building that housed Hari's company, Crisis Resolution Security Services INC (CRSS) in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The interior of the building that housed Hari's company, Crisis Resolution Security Services INC (CRSS) in Clarence on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Photographer: Will Brumleve/Ford County Record
A mailbox in front of the property where Mike B. Hari was living before his arrest. According to the Ford County Supervisor of Assessments office, the property at 209 W. First St. North is owned by Hari's parents, Michael L. and Janice Hari.
Photographer: provided
How Clarence looked many years ago.
