The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Marilyn Monroe wowed fans when she passed through in 1955, having accepted
an unlikely invitation to attend a celebration in Bement. The University
of Illinois Airport, dedicated in 1945, has never seen anyone sexier get
out of a plane. However, there have been other celebrities, President
Gerald Ford among them. But our most memorable moment: A glorious visit
with a somewhat embarrassing finale in 1998, when President Bill Clinton
was literally stuck here. Air Force One had one wheel jammed in the mud.
The answer was to send a new plane. Like dozens of others, staff writer
Paul Wood was there to wait for the switch, and interviewed a one-time
News-Gazette photographer who was there, too, Teak Philips, about the
challenges of shooting a president who couldnt be seen. In this weeks
THE WAY WE WERE photo series, News-Gazette staff writer Paul Wood takes a
look back at Willard Airport through the years.

