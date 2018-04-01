The Way We Were: Willard Airport

Marilyn Monroe wowed fans when she passed through in 1955, having accepted

an unlikely invitation to attend a celebration in Bement. The University

of Illinois Airport, dedicated in 1945, has never seen anyone sexier get

out of a plane. However, there have been other celebrities, President

Gerald Ford among them. But our most memorable moment: A glorious visit

with a somewhat embarrassing finale in 1998, when President Bill Clinton

was literally stuck here. Air Force One had one wheel jammed in the mud.

The answer was to send a new plane. Like dozens of others, staff writer

Paul Wood was there to wait for the switch, and interviewed a one-time

News-Gazette photographer who was there, too, Teak Philips, about the

challenges of shooting a president who couldnt be seen. In this weeks

THE WAY WE WERE photo series, News-Gazette staff writer Paul Wood takes a

look back at Willard Airport through the years.