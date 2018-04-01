Marilyn Monroe wowed fans when she passed through in 1955, having accepted
an unlikely invitation to attend a celebration in Bement. The University
of Illinois Airport, dedicated in 1945, has never seen anyone sexier get
out of a plane. However, there have been other celebrities, President
Gerald Ford among them. But our most memorable moment: A glorious visit
with a somewhat embarrassing finale in 1998, when President Bill Clinton
was literally stuck here. Air Force One had one wheel jammed in the mud.
The answer was to send a new plane. Like dozens of others, staff writer
Paul Wood was there to wait for the switch, and interviewed a one-time
News-Gazette photographer who was there, too, Teak Philips, about the
challenges of shooting a president who couldnt be seen. In this weeks
THE WAY WE WERE photo series, News-Gazette staff writer Paul Wood takes a
look back at Willard Airport through the years.
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
engines at full thrust trying to dislodge the plane
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
An Air Force crewman surveys the landing gear of Air Force One, which sank into soft mud on the taxi way at Willard Airport on Wednesday, January 28, 1998 in Champaign, Ill. Photo by Teak Phillips/News-Gazette
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Photographer: J.SCOTT APPLEWHITE
President Clinton jokingly throws his hands up in frustration as he departs Air Force One after the jet became stuck in the mud when it rolled off the runway while taxiing for takeoff from Willard Airport Wednesday, Jan. 28, 1998, in Savoy, Ill. Clinton transferred to a backup plane and continued on to LaCrosse, Wis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
plane to plane transfer fro AF 1-A to AF1-B
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Bill Schmidt, an aircraft mechanic and John Arnett, an aircraft maintenance inspector work diagnose a problem in a Falconjet 20 based at the Savoy airport. Photos taken at Flightstar at the University of Illinois Willard Airport on Friday, April 4, 2003.
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Photographer: Heather Coit
STAND ALONE- Showgirl Porsha chats with Gene Barton, far right, associate vice chancellor four student affairs and director of Willard Airpot, and John Fenyes, director of reservations for Allegiant Air, before the men make a formal announcement of Allegiant Air's direct flights from Willard Airport to Las Vegas in the airport's lobby in Savoy, Ill on Wednesday, May 30, 2007.
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Marilyn Monroe in 1955 while visiting Bement.
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Photographer: JOHN DIXON
Spc. Ryan Getz of the Illinois National Guard, 233rd MP Company from Springfield stands at a security check point at Willard Airport on Friday October 5, 2001. Getz said the Guard's mission is to assist the check point security station at the airport. News-Gazette photo by John Dixon
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Photographer: Heather Brownfield
Pilot Janusz "J.J." Jaworski gives a thumbs up as he prepares to take off in his Q-200 "Quickie" kit plane from Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill bound for Ohio while nearing the end of his journey through 48 states to raise money for victims and their families of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Jaworski visited with Champaign area firefighters at Willard on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2001 to talk about his goal to raise $10 million.
photo by Heather Brownfield
10/18/01
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
(Not all of the) members of the UI Flight Team (L-R) Andrew Oliphant (sr) , Mike O'Malley , Adam Nagao (sr) and Jenna Davis (sr) next to one of their planes at Williard airport in Savoy Monday afternoon. 12/3/2001
News-Gazette photo by Robert K. O'Daniell
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
March 1976 file photo-Gerald Ford at Willard Airport
-
The Way We Were: Willard Airport
Willard Airport from Old Church Road looking Southeast.
Around 5 AM Wednesday 4/2/3
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.