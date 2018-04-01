UI Iowa Baseball

University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Illinois Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Massey heads back to second base in the bottom of the first inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois pitcher Ty Weber prepares to deliver a pitch. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Doran Turchin attempts to lay down a bunt against Iowa Sunday afternoon at Illinois Field. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Bren Spillane looks at a high pitch in the bottom of the first inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher Jeff Korte throws to second on a pick off attempt, the runner was safe on the play. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane prepares to catch the ball in a pick off attempt in the second inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Michalak dives back to first. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane (#9) waits for the throw as Iowa's Mitchell Boe dives back to first. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Grant Van Scoy makes a throw to first on the run. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The home crowd braves the cold to root for the Illini as they take on Iowa. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Grant Van Scoy sprints to first base. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois pitcher Ty Weber watches his pitch in the fourth inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Doran Turchin looks at a pitch in the third inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Grant Van Scoy prepares to make contact with the ball. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ben Troike heads to fist in the bottom of the second inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Iowa, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 4-2.
