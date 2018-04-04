HS Baseball: Central vs. Marshall 2018

Central vs. Marshall in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Zakary Hartleb (24) reaches for the base as he slides home as Marshall's catcher waits for the ball in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's die hard fans in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's outfield fans brave the cold in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's dugout tries to stay warm in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Caleb Pyrz (0) leads off first base as he pinch runs in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Connor Milton (2) slides into second base while Marshall's Shintaro Sakaguchi (6) attempts a tag in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Seth Richmond (1) watches the pitcher as he leads off of first base in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Hayden Cekander (7) at first base in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Joel Sarver (13) pitches in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Jacob Cochrane (5) bats in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Jacob Cochrane (5) gets safely to second base as Marshall's Shintaro Sakaguchi (6) tries for the tag in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's George Rodawig (9) bats in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Central's Andrew Adams (18) leads off of second as he and Marshall's Shintaro Sakaguchi (6) watch the action in a prep game at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
