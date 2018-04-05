Memphis Rehearsal

Rehearsal for the Parkland spring musical Memphis at the Parkland Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zoe Branch as Felicia , right, and Prince Robertson as Delray during rehearsal for the Parkland spring musical Memphis at the Parkland Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
-
Zoe Branch as Felicia during rehearsal for the Parkland spring musical Memphis at the Parkland Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
-
Zoe Branch as Felicia, left, and Emma Lowenstein as a teenage girl during rehearsal for the Parkland spring musical Memphis at the Parkland Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
-
Zoe Branch as Felicia during rehearsal for the Parkland spring musical Memphis at the Parkland Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zoe Branch as Felicia during rehearsal for the Parkland spring musical Memphis at the Parkland Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zoe Branch as Felicia during rehearsal for the Parkland spring musical Memphis at the Parkland Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.