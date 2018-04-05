Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Osprey, pelican recovering from gunshot wounds
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 3:48pm | Robin Scholz

Thursday in Urbana: Dr. Sarah Reich of the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic shows an American White Pelican and an osprey that were found shot in two different areas of the state this week. Both have fragments of bullets lodged in their neck and are trying to recover, but they're not out of the woods yet, Reich said. They are being hand-fed a diet of fish. 

Sections (2):News, Local