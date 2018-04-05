Thursday in Urbana: Dr. Sarah Reich of the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic shows an American White Pelican and an osprey that were found shot in two different areas of the state this week. Both have fragments of bullets lodged in their neck and are trying to recover, but they're not out of the woods yet, Reich said. They are being hand-fed a diet of fish.
Osprey, pelican recovering from gunshot wounds
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dr. Sarah Reich with the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic watches as an American White Pelican that was found shot in the side at Newton Lake this week heads back into his cage. At the clinic in Urbana on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dr. Sarah Reich with the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic shows and talks about an Osprey that was found shot in Vermillion County this week. At the clinic in Urbana on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
