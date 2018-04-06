Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High School Football Coaches Clinic 2018
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 12:53pm | Stephen Haas

Hue Jackson, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, and Illinois Football Head Coach Lovie Smith speak during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 2018 Football Clinic in the ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday, April 6, 2018, in Champaign.