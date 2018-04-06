Mahomet-Seymour vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin and Urbana vs. Marshfield, Wi. in prep soccer games at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
HS Soccer: 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Precious Madela (22) and Marshfield's Nicole Simon (13) collide in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Urbana's Kailey McQueen (8) attempts a goal that is blocked by Marshfield's Nicole Simon(13) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Urbana's Lauren Reifsteck (00) makes a stop in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Urbana's Jewelry Keodara (7) and Marshfield's Nicole Simon (13) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Urbana's Jewelry Keodara (7) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Urbana's Precious Madela (22) and Marshfield's Nina Hashimoto (7) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Urbana's America Moreno Duran (10) kicks the ball past Marshfield's Ryenne Zee (8) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Urbana's bench tries to stay warm in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Sarah Hohenstein (1) stops a goal attempt by Sacred heart- Griffin's Faith Washko (2) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Sarah Hohenstein (1) tries to stop a goal in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Nyah Biegler (3) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Madison Louis (27) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's bench tries to stay warm in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Brooke Benson (4) vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin's Cloe Camden (16) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Meredith Johnson-Monfort (9) vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin's Elise Randell (11) in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cassidi Collins (13) vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin in a prep soccer game at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.
