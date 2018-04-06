Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, April 6, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News State police on scene of crash on westbound I-74 near St. Joseph

HS Soccer: 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational
| Subscribe

HS Soccer: 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 8:30pm | Robin Scholz

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin and Urbana vs. Marshfield, Wi.  in prep soccer games at the 7th Annual Urbana Girls Soccer Invitational on Friday, April 6, 2018.