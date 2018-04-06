Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Football New Uniforms 2018

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 2:23pm | Robin Scholz

The Illinois football team unveiled a new, classic look for the 2018 football season. The  introduced three new jerseys (navy blue, orange and white), three pairs of pants (navy blue, orange and white) and one helmet(orange), in addition to an all new Gray Ghost uniform set on Fridaymorning.The uniforms are from the Nike Vapor Untouchable line, with stretch-wovenmaterial, a seamless front and shoulders and laser perforation fabricinstead of mesh. The uniforms combine materials and science designed forspeed and comfort for the players, based on four core principles - fit, durability, weight and core body temperature.