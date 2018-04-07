University of Illinois's final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
UI Final Spring Football Practice
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wide Receiver Mike Dudek poses for a photo with young fans l-r Adalyn Jannusch, 10 years old, Shelby Campbell, 10 years old and Ashlee Jannusch 7 years old all of St. Joseph. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Jakari Norwood (#3) runs the ball under the watchful eye of Head Coach Lovie Smith. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Head Coach Lovie Smith heads to the sideline with some of his players.University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Cam Miller (#16) throws under pressure from Bobby Roundtree (#97) and Dele Harding (#9). University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Reggie Corbin (2) outruns PC Daniel II (34) during Illinois football's spring scrimmage Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
Tight End Bobby Walker (#83) is brought down after making a catch. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Cam Thomas throws down field. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Ra'Von Bonner runs the ball. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Vedarian Lowe cools off between plays. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
3 year old Freddie Wagahoff of Raymond gets a picture with his favorite Illini player Runningback Ra'Von Bonner. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Cam Thomas throws on the run. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Defensive Back Michael Marchese (#42) goes high for the ball to make an interception. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Ra'Von Bonner (#21) grabs a pass in front of defender Del'Shawn Phillips (#3). University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Cam Thomas (left) looks for an open receiver as Owen Carney, Jr. (#99) closes in on him. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Caleb Reams hauls in a pass for a touch down. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
An injured Mike Epstein (left) watches the action from the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Cam Thomas (left) prepares to throw as Nick Allegretto (right) blocks Deon Pate (#98). University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Cam Miller autographs a jersey after practice. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Cam Thomas is all smiles for the fans after the last spring practice. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Illinois recruit Isaiah Williams talks with fans after the final spring practice. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Kendrick Green autographs a football for a fan. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
PC Daniel II signs autographs for some young fans. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Reggie Corbin (#2) runs the ball. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Future Illini Isaiah Williams mingles with fans after the Illin's final spring practice. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Danville's Caleb Griffin (right) and Julian Pearl watch UI practice from the sideline, both have signed with Illinois. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Head Coach Lovie Smith. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Running back Reggie Corbin (#2) runs to the end zone pursued by Dele Harding (#9) and PC Daniel II (#34). University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Head Coach Lovie Smith signs autographs for fans after the final spring practice.University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Vedarian Lowe poses for a photo after practice. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Illinois defensive back Kendall Smith (#17) intercepts a pass intended for Wide Receiver Caleb Reams (#13) in the end zone. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Mike Dudek runs the ball on special teams as Head Coach Lovie Smith looks on. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
Future Illini Nick Calcagno of Naperville North watches practice Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
