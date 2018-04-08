Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

All Star HS Basketball
Sun, 04/08/2018 - 6:33pm | Holly Hart

Jordan Brooks participates in the three point contest. Cobras Parkland College presents The News-Gazette All Area, All Star Games, Class of 2018, Sunday April 8, 2018. 