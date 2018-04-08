Dean Rich at the Windsor of Savoy

Ron and Rick Alsup, who make up the country/folk duo "Dean Rich," perform at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Ron, left, and Rick Alsup, who make up the country/folk duo "Dean Rich," unload their gear as they prepare to perform at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Ron Alsup hauls his equipment down the hall as residents finish their meals at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Rick Alsup shows a guitar pick he has had for 50 years, that just chipped last week, before they perform at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Rick top, and Ron Alsup, who make up the country/folk duo "Dean Rich," perform at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Rick Alsup sings at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Residents wait for the start of the "Dean Rich," performance at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Rick, left, and Ron Alsup, who make up the country/folk duo "Dean Rich," have a brief meeting before they perform at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Ron Alsup, performs at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Residents, including Mary Hackl,(cq) front left, and Mary Beth Street, right, watch as Rick and Ron Alsup, who make up the country/folk duo "Dean Rich," perform at the Windsor of Savoy on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
