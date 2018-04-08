EI Foodbank Prom 2018

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank 10th annual Prom Benefit on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Guests check in at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Prom Committee Co-chairs Clint and Tiffany Jackson stand along with Master of Ceremonies Kevin Lambert at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Guests try their luck playing roulette at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Guests Bethany Parker and Angi Riesberg are in attendance at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank President & CEO Jim Hires speaks at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Guests participate in a live auction at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Prom King Brian Stark sits alongside Prom Queen Miranda Soucie at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Prom Committee members Danielle Runyon, Lorianne Bauer, Clint Jackson, Tiffany Jackson, Caitlyn Mooney, Jennifer Cougill, Kristen Costello, Ramona Sullivan, Jacob Bilvin and Steve Young gather at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
Guests Andrea and Paul Taylor are in attendance at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit on Mar. 10, 2018.
