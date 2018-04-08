UI Maryland Softball

University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field. The Illini defeated Maryland 20-2.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini celebrate Kiana Shurlund hitting a grand slam home run in the bottom of the second inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois pitcher, Emily Oestreich (left) tags out Maryland's Jolo McRae at home in the top of the second inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher Stephanie Abello prepares to throw to second in hopes to pick off the runner. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois pitcher Emily Oestreich delivers a pitch as Maryland's Destiney Henderson leads off at first. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head coach Tyra Perry sends in a signal. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Sam Acosta throws to first base for an out in the top of the third inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Maddie Doane (right) jumps for joy as she is created at home plate by her teammates after hitting her first home run of the day against Maryland. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alexis Carrillo throws to third base but is unable to get the runner out. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kiana Sherlund (#6) pulls back from a high pitch in the bottom of the second inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leigh Farina throws to first base for an out. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Leigh Farina fouls off a pitch. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois head coach Tyra Perry sends in a pinch runner in the bottom of the second inning against Maryland. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alexis Carrillo looks at a low pitch in the bottom of the third inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Carly Thomas prepares to catch a fly ball in the top of the third inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alexis Carrillo heads to first base after hitting a single in the bottom of the third inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Sam Acosta arrives safely at third base as the ball gets away from Maryland's Hannah Eslick (left) in the bottom of the second inning. University of Illinois Softball vs Maryland, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Eicrhelberger Field.
