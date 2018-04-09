The 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Trent Frazier watches the video about the Challenger League at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018. Frazier won the Lou Henson Courage Award.
Kipper Nichols, left, helps Brad Underwood with his tie onstage at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood thanks retiring Administrative Secretary Julie Pioletti at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood thanks the team managers at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood thanks the Orange Krush at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Grant Bale, Graduate Manager, speaks at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood talks about his son Tyler, right, at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood talk about player Samson Oladimeji at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Da'monte Williams, left, reacts as Head coach Brad Underwood talks about his accomplishments at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood introduces members of the team at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Kipper Nichols, middle, rubs the head of teammate Aaron Jordan, left, as Head coach Brad Underwood shakes his hand at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Kipper Nichols smiles after earning the Ralf Woods Free Throw Trophy at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Aaron Jordan hugs Coach Underwood after winning the Orange Krush 3-Point shooting Award at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Leron Black accepts the Illini rebounding Award at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Asst. Coach Jamall Walker's wife Rebekah entertains their sons Braylon and Andrew at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Charles Finn, President of the C-U Kiwanis Club, provides the welcome at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Brian Barnhart gives the Introduction at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Athletic Director Josh Whitman speaks with the Bragging Rights trophy behind him at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Head coach Brad Underwood at the 96th Annual Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign on Monday, April 9, 2018.
